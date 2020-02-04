Events

MOGmusic set to host Preye, Ceccy Twum, others at 2020 New Wine Concert

It’s happening live at the OilDome – a 21,000 seater auditorium at Royalhouse Chapel International

MOGmusic set to host Preye, Ceccy Twum, others at 2020 New Wine Concert
Photo Credit: MOGmusic/Facebook

3 Music Awards nominee, MOGmusic, is set to host the 5th edition of his annual live DVD recording event, New Wine Concert, on the 15th of March.

It’s happening live at the OilDome – a 21,000 seater auditorium at Royalhouse Chapel International near Obetsebi Lamptey Roundabout. 

New Wine Concert is a night of worship meant to bring people into the presence of God through worship and praise irrespective of their denominational affiliations.

This year’s event will feature renowned gospel artists such as Preye Odede, Prosper of Ekwueme fame, Ceccy Twum, Michael Stuckey from USA amidst other powerful Gospel Artists.

If you have not registered for New Wine 2020 please book your seat now. It’s absolutely free! 

The inspiring songs of MOGmusic is available on iTunes, Youtube, Spotify, and all other digital retail outlets.

You may please follow MOGmusic on FacebookInstagramTwitter – and on YouTube.

