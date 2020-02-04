MOGmusic set to host Preye, Ceccy Twum, others at 2020 New Wine Concert

3 Music Awards nominee, MOGmusic, is set to host the 5th edition of his annual live DVD recording event, New Wine Concert, on the 15th of March.

It’s happening live at the OilDome – a 21,000 seater auditorium at Royalhouse Chapel International near Obetsebi Lamptey Roundabout.

New Wine Concert is a night of worship meant to bring people into the presence of God through worship and praise irrespective of their denominational affiliations.

This year’s event will feature renowned gospel artists such as Preye Odede, Prosper of Ekwueme fame, Ceccy Twum, Michael Stuckey from USA amidst other powerful Gospel Artists.

