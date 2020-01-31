Kuami Eugene to celebrate birthday with Fadama boy concert on February 1

In the month of February, which is obviously a month of love, Ghana’s Rock Star, Kuami Eugene would show love to his fans through a concert dubbed Fadama Boy Concert.

Kuami Eugene was nurtured in Fadama and it’s only right that he brings his music to his town folks in appreciation of their support.

The Fadama Boy concert is scheduled to come off on February 1, 2020, at the Fadama School Park at 7 pm.

Other artistes who would be part of the concert include Joey B, Quamina MP, Jupiter, KiDi, Fameye, DJ Vyrusky, Adina, DopeNation, DJ Wallpaper, Kofi Mole, Dr Pounds, DarkoVibes, Kwesi Arthur, among several others.

