Kuami Eugene to celebrate birthday with Fadama boy concert on February 1

He was nurtured in Fadama and it’s only right that he brings his music to his town folks in appreciation of their support.

28 seconds ago
Kuami Eugene to celebrate birthday with Fadama boy concert on February 1
Photo Credit:Kuami Eugene/Instagram

In the month of February, which is obviously a month of love, Ghana’s Rock Star, Kuami Eugene would show love to his fans through a concert dubbed Fadama Boy Concert.

Kuami Eugene was nurtured in Fadama and it’s only right that he brings his music to his town folks in appreciation of their support.

The Fadama Boy concert is scheduled to come off on February 1, 2020, at the Fadama School Park at 7 pm.

Other artistes who would be part of the concert include Joey B, Quamina MP, Jupiter, KiDi, Fameye, DJ Vyrusky, Adina, DopeNation, DJ Wallpaper, Kofi Mole, Dr Pounds, DarkoVibes, Kwesi Arthur, among several others.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

