Akesse Brempong readies for maiden Harp & Bowl prayer and worship conference

The event which will be a "Night of Worship & Intercession", where diverse anointings will minister unto patrons in word, prayer & song

Akesse Brempong readies for maiden Harp & Bowl prayer and worship conference
Photo Credit: @AkesseTheLion/Instagram

Celebrated Ghanaian reggae and worship leader, Akesse Brempong is set to host the maiden 2020 edition of his “Harp & Bowl” event in May.

The event which will be a “Night of Worship And Intercession”, where diverse anointings will minister unto patrons in word, in prayer and in song

The ‘No Weed’ singer who already hosts Agape Carnival, an annual outdoor event which gathers thousands of youths in June or July will have a few alterations from his regular yearly itinerary to make way for new initiatives from his camp this year.

