Grammy award-winning Reggae band, Steel Pulse set to rock Ghana in March

Grammy award-winning Roots Reggae musical band from the Handsworth area of Birmingham, England, Steel Pulse, would be live in concert at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre during the Independence weekend.

Widely acknowledged as the first non-Jamaican act to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, Steel Pulse would be performing live to a matured audience with table bookings classified into Gold, Deluxe and Super Deluxe.

Visit www.ticketpro.com / call or WhatsApp 0501288520 for reservations.

