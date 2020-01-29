Events

Grammy award-winning Reggae band, Steel Pulse set to rock Ghana in March

They are the 1st non-Jamaican act to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 9 seconds ago
Grammy award-winning Reggae band, Steel Pulse set to rock Ghana in March
Grammy award-winning Reggae band, Steel Pulse set to rock Ghana in March Photo Credit: Steel Pulse /Instagram

Grammy award-winning Roots Reggae musical band from the Handsworth area of Birmingham, England, Steel Pulse, would be live in concert at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre during the Independence weekend.

Advertisement

Widely acknowledged as the first non-Jamaican act to win the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album, Steel Pulse would be performing live to a matured audience with table bookings classified into Gold, Deluxe and Super Deluxe.

Visit www.ticketpro.com / call or WhatsApp 0501288520 for reservations.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques

Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques

6 days ago
Photo of Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

6 days ago
Photo of Medikal gifts Shatta Wale an iPhone 11 pro; KiDi reacts

Medikal gifts Shatta Wale an iPhone 11 pro; KiDi reacts

7 days ago
Photo of ‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: