Camidoh set to host “Save The Kids With Camidoh” Initiative after signing on to new label

Looking at the difficulties mothers encounter prior, during and after childbirth, Grind, Don’t Stop (GDS Control) front-liner, Camidoh has via his management; GB Racz announced an upcoming ‘Save The Kids With Camidoh” concert.

It has the objective of raising funds and creating the awareness of mothers

who are financially handicapped and can’t pay for their delivery bills.

The event dubbed “Save The Kids With Camidoh” is slated for February 29, 2020 at the Moka’s Resto Cafe, 21 Ndabaningi Sithole Rd, Labone-Accra.

It seeks to raise funds for mothers who are detained for days or months for outstanding bills after child birth at some general hospitals.

These include Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), and 37 Military Hospital It will also lessen their financial burden in catering for the baby.

Detention of women and their infants is common at these hospitals.

This represents a violation of human rights and a systemic failure to ensure that all people have access to essential health services and that they not suffer financial hardships due to the price of those services.

The concert which will officially be launched on the 10th February at the Moka’s Resto Cafe and will witness performances from sensational musician; Kojo Dain and Blakk Arm Group signee, Kelvyn Boy.

It will be climaxed by a performance from Raphael Camidoh Attachie himself who will dish out undiluted tunes from his catalogue.

Women who are detained are younger, poorer, and had more obstetric complications and caesarean sections than other women.

In addition, over one-quarter of the infants born to these women had died during delivery or in the first three days of life.

Key informant interviews normalized detention as an unfortunate but inevitable consequence of patient poverty and health system resource constraints.

