Events

Camidoh set to host “Save The Kids With Camidoh” Initiative after signing on to new label

It seeks to raise funds for mothers who are detained for days or months for outstanding bills after child birth

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 seconds ago
Camidoh set to host “Save The Kids With Camidoh” Initiative after signing on to new label
Camidoh set to host “Save The Kids With Camidoh” Initiative after signing on to new label Photo Credit:Camidoh

Looking at the difficulties mothers encounter prior, during and after childbirth, Grind, Don’t Stop (GDS Control) front-liner, Camidoh has via his management; GB Racz announced an upcoming ‘Save The Kids With Camidoh” concert.

Advertisement

It has the objective of raising funds and creating the awareness of mothers
who are financially handicapped and can’t pay for their delivery bills.

The event dubbed “Save The Kids With Camidoh” is slated for February 29, 2020 at the Moka’s Resto Cafe, 21 Ndabaningi Sithole Rd, Labone-Accra.

It seeks to raise funds for mothers who are detained for days or months for outstanding bills after child birth at some general hospitals.

These include Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), and 37 Military Hospital It will also lessen their financial burden in catering for the baby.

Detention of women and their infants is common at these hospitals.

This represents a violation of human rights and a systemic failure to ensure that all people have access to essential health services and that they not suffer financial hardships due to the price of those services.

The concert which will officially be launched on the 10th February at the Moka’s Resto Cafe and will witness performances from sensational musician; Kojo Dain and Blakk Arm Group signee, Kelvyn Boy.

It will be climaxed by a performance from Raphael Camidoh Attachie himself who will dish out undiluted tunes from his catalogue.

Advertisement

Women who are detained are younger, poorer, and had more obstetric complications and caesarean sections than other women.

In addition, over one-quarter of the infants born to these women had died during delivery or in the first three days of life.

Key informant interviews normalized detention as an unfortunate but inevitable consequence of patient poverty and health system resource constraints.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of D-Black set to host The Black Avenue Muzik Brunch on May 31

D-Black set to host The Black Avenue Muzik Brunch on May 31

4 days ago
Photo of The Global Messengers out with latest single; One World

The Global Messengers out with latest single; One World

4 days ago
Photo of Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques

Stonebwoy sets record as only Ghanaian act to receive 2 Billboard plaques

6 days ago
Photo of Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

Kelvyn Boy featured by Australian artist Young Dapper

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: