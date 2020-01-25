Events

D-Black set to host The Black Avenue Muzik Brunch on May 31

It's the first of its kind gathering of entertainment industry professionals, young CEO’s, creators of emerging brands & powerhouses.

Multiple award-winning Hip-hop/Afrobeats artist and CEO of The Black Avenue Group housing revered music label Black Avenue Muzik, Club Onyx, Oasis Lounge and Livewire Events, D-Black has announced the first edition of the annual Black Avenue Muzik Brunch slated for 31st May 2020. 

The Black Avenue Muzik Brunch is the first of its kind gathering of entertainment industry professionals, young CEO’s, creators of emerging brands and powerhouses.

It also expected to attract a blend of local and international investors, CEO’s of government agencies, creatives, music & entertainment industry executives, stakeholders, media experts, producers and artists under one roof, wining and dining privately for 8 hours.

Keynote speeches from revered CEO’s and industry professionals, performances from live acts and sharing of success stories will be the highlights of this brunch.

The BET Awards Nominee & 40 Under 40 Award winner for young CEO in Hospitality, D-Black, reiterated that this brunch would also aim at sharing ideas and pulling together resources to establish an official proper and credible royalty collection society and music charting system for our music industries’ diverse genres of music. 

Widely known as a philanthropist and venture capitalist, D-Black will at the Black Avenue Muzik Brunch, launch officially the Desmond Blackmore Foundation.

The theme of the 2020 Black Avenue Muzik Brunch is: Inspiring the Younger Generation, Loyalty & The Spirit of Entrepreneurship.

