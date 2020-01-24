Ras Kuuku, Kelvynboy, others set to rock Toronto at Valentine's Day and Cultural Innovation Awards

Puom Music’s head honcho, Ras Kuuku and Kelvynboy have been billed to perform at this year’s Valentine’s Day and Cultural Innovation Awards in Toronto.

The event will be held at the Manhyia Palace Convention Center, 95 Eddystone Venue North York, Toronto Canada on the 14th of February from 4pm to 12am.

Kevynboy took to his Instagram account to break the news:

Toronto, Canada 🇨🇦 wah you saying? I’m coming through for the Cultural Innovation Awards Night on Vals Day!! Out there to spread Love!! Don’t miss #Anada

