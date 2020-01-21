Ghana set to host AfroNation concert for half a decade

The much-publicized AfroNation concert which premiered in December 2019 and attracted thousands of ravers across the globe is set to be hosted for five consecutive years in Ghana.

It’s organizers, Event Horizon Entertainment Ltd based in the UK, have signed a deal with the Tourism Ministry which was witnessed by President Akufo-Addo.

Announcing the deal on Facebook, cousin to the President, Gabby Otchere Darko wrote: “a major highlight of this maiden UK-Africa Summit is the 5-year Africa exclusive events deal for Ghana to host Afro Nation annually.”

“This deal was signed in the presence of President Akufo-Addo between the Ghana Tourism Authority and Event Horizon Entertainment Ltd, operators of Afro Nation, “whereby Ghana would host Afro Nation in Africa exclusively on an annual basis for the next five years.”

“This means, investors, entrepreneurs, small and medium-size businesses have at least a five-year investment plan to focus on to exploit well the anticipated annual Christmas traffic. The trade boom will be sustained by your thinking government”.

Ghana signs a five-year deal for Afro Nation to be hosted annually in Ghana. Fanstastic news for traders and ravers! #UKAfricaInvestmentSummit #ChristmasIsGhana #GhanaBeyondTheReturn pic.twitter.com/4wWXnkkRMV — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) January 21, 2020

