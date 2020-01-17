Mr CNN set to kickstart anniversary celebrations with Thanksgiving Gospel concert

The Chief Executive Officer & founder of 3G Media Group, Mr. Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah popularly known as Mr. CNN, is scheduled to celebrate his triple anniversary beginning with a Thanksgiving Gospel concert.

Beginning the list of activities marking the triple anniversaries is; 3G Media Thanksgiving and Gospel Show to be held in the Bronx, NY on June 6th, 2020.

The show will showcase many top Gospel Stars, Government Officials, Pastors, Nananom, family, friends, fans, his colleagues in Media & Showbiz and many Ghana celebrities.

They are joining the Media Guru to thank God for how far he has brought him in the last 2 decades.

The festivities would be crowned with the 10th Anniversary of 3G Awards/ 10th Edition in November 2020.

The year 2020 marks his 20th anniversary in the media industry as it calls for a grand celebration.

The entire triple anniversary celebration has been characterized with a code name, 20:12:10, that represents his 20 years of service in the Media Industry and Showbiz respectively, service to humanity, 12 years of publishing the 3G Magazine and the 10th Edition of the 3G Awards honouring unsung heroes.

Further information would be available in due course.

About Mr CNN

Mr. CNN was ushered into the media industry 20 years ago when his Pastor at the United Ghanaian Community Church in Philadelphia, Rev. Dr. Kobina Ofosu-Donkoh offered his camera to voluntarily take some pictures at the church during an event.

A pivotal moment in his career was covering President Kufuor’s State visit to the White House in 2008 and Presidents Bush’s and Obama’s state visit to Ghana.

The pride of Mr CNN is the success of his company, 3G Media, Inc ( www.3gmediaonline.com). True to its meaning “God, Global and Giving”, the Annual 3G Awards has become a mega event for Ghana’s best in entertainment, culture, sports, business, and churches.

He is on record to have promoted, covered and produced many shows in the United States for including that of Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Esther Smith, Stella Seal, Yaw Sarpong, Daddy Lumba, Kojo Antwi, Gyedu B. Ambolley, the late C. K. Man, Pat Thomas, the late Papa Yankson, the late Jewel Ackah, Nana Tuffour, Ernest Opoku Jr, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and many more!!

Mr Charles Nimmo Ntiamoah-Mensah has not only been recognized by many for the humanitarian work he has received several international awards and recognitions including a Universal Peace Federation (UPF.org) – Ambassador For Peace citation.

