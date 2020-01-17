Ghana's ZeeTM to perform alongside Flavour, D’Banj & more at (CAX) concert in Rwanda

Ghana’s newest music duo sensation, Zeetown Melody-ZeeTM, has touchdown in Kigali, Rwanda to represent Ghana at the inaugural Creative Africa Exchange (CAX) Summit on 18th January 2020.

The program features notable African and global actors, musicians and entrepreneurs such as Idris Elba, Steve Harvey, Djimmon Housou, D’Banj and ZeeTM.

They would be sharing stages with the continent’s finest acts such as Flavour N’bania and D’Banj

CAX weekend is Africa’s event for all people of African descent and global citizens that love African creativity and culture.

It brings together identified assets, resources within the creative industries ecosystem on the continent and diaspora, enabled by cutting edge technology to consolidate impactful business exchange for African creative and cultural economy.

The event will facilitate investments into the industry through education, trade, industrialization and provision of critical infrastructure to support the transformation of the African economy.

CAX will be executed through alignment of continental initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Infra African Trade Fair (IATF) and Fashionomics.

Over 2000 participants are expected, 250 exhibitors/vendors from 68 countries globally to exchange ideas and create unique business opportunities to increase customer base, network and net-worth of participants from: film, music, media, tech, fashion, Policy regulators and capital providers.

