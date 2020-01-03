Sarkodie set to host The Compozers at The Closing Party

Ghana’s man of the moment, Sarkodie, will be hosting globally acclaimed international afro-centric band, The Compozers, during an event titled, ‘The Closing Party’.

The event is being powered by the Year of Return initiative and will be held at the Pitch Lounge, Grand Oyeeman, Land Rover Showroom, Airport City.

The Compozers are a young band who’s music and live shows have been described as vibrant and energetic.

The Compozers was formed in 2008 by Charles Mensah, Nana Ntorinkansah, Steven Gaman and Joshua Jones with Theophania Obeng and David Akrazz joining in 2009 & 2010 respectively.

They all had the same collective visions and ideas; that they wanted to change musical history.

