Events

DJ Mic Smith set to host Joey B, Medikal, DopeNation, others at Roll Kall '19

The event is supposed to gather over 15 major artistes on 4th January inside the Aviation Social Centre

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 11 seconds ago
DJ Mic Smith set to host Joey B, Medikal, DopeNation, others at Roll Kall '19
DJ Mic Smith set to host Joey B, Medikal, DopeNation, others at Roll Kall '19 Photo Credit: DJ Mic Smith/Twitter

DJ Mic Smith will be convening the likes of Medikal, Kofi Mole, DopeNation, Kelvynboy, Pappy Kojo, Lord Paper, Joey B, among others at the 9th edition of his annual Roll Kall ’19.

Advertisement

The event is supposed to gather over 15 major artistes on 4th January inside the Aviation Social Centre from 12 pm to 10 pm unto one big stage.

Entrance is for a cool rate of GHs 15 which comes with a free bottle of Beta Malt. Tickets are being sold at Fotostore, Accra Mall.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Akon irons out Sarkodie's Konvict music deal; calls for unity in the industry

Akon irons out Sarkodie's Konvict music deal; calls for unity in the industry

4 days ago
Photo of Top 20 trending Ghana music videos of 2019

Top 20 trending Ghana music videos of 2019

4 days ago
Photo of eShun crowned Queen Mother in Gomoa Afransi

eShun crowned Queen Mother in Gomoa Afransi

4 days ago
Photo of 2019 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2019 Week 52: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: