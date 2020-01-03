DJ Mic Smith set to host Joey B, Medikal, DopeNation, others at Roll Kall '19

DJ Mic Smith will be convening the likes of Medikal, Kofi Mole, DopeNation, Kelvynboy, Pappy Kojo, Lord Paper, Joey B, among others at the 9th edition of his annual Roll Kall ’19.

The event is supposed to gather over 15 major artistes on 4th January inside the Aviation Social Centre from 12 pm to 10 pm unto one big stage.

Entrance is for a cool rate of GHs 15 which comes with a free bottle of Beta Malt. Tickets are being sold at Fotostore, Accra Mall.

