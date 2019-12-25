Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

Samini over the weekend caused heavy traffic along the Dansoman high street where he staged the heavily patronised Saminifest 2019.

The event saw a plethora of both underground and well established A -list acts perform live on stage.such as KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Keche and the legendary Rocky Dawuni, among others.

It was even graced with the presence of the MP for the area. See the sights and sounds of Saminifest 2019 below;

