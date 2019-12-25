Events

Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 – Video

The event saw a plethora of both underground and well established A -list acts perform live on stage.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 mins ago
Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 - Video
Samini floods Dansoman High Street with Saminifest 2019 - Video Photo Credit: MrHype Studios

Samini over the weekend caused heavy traffic along the Dansoman high street where he staged the heavily patronised Saminifest 2019.

Advertisement

The event saw a plethora of both underground and well established A -list acts perform live on stage.such as KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Keche and the legendary Rocky Dawuni, among others.

It was even graced with the presence of the MP for the area. See the sights and sounds of Saminifest 2019 below;

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale

As promised, Stonebwoy's BHIM merch is now on sale

4 days ago
Photo of Samini and Shatta Wale shock Ghanaians with latest joint; Celebration

Samini and Shatta Wale shock Ghanaians with latest joint; Celebration

5 days ago
Photo of TiC & Tony Tetuila set to make GHs 473,379.29 in a lawsuit against Wizkid

TiC & Tony Tetuila set to make GHs 473,379.29 in a lawsuit against Wizkid

5 days ago
Photo of Top Ghanaian Rap songs of 2019

Top Ghanaian Rap songs of 2019

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: