Stonebwoy, Fameye, Maccasio, others shutdown Tamale with maiden BHIM concert – Photos

The maiden BHIM concert held in the region saw a host of music lovers fill-up the Tamale sports stadium

Stonebwoy has successfully held the much-publicised Tamale edition of his BHIM concert which featured the finest selections of the best talents from the Northern and Southern regions of the motherland.

The event which saw a host of music lovers fill-up the Tamale sports stadium had a rather successful turn out although it was the BHIM Nation president’s maiden BHIM concert held in the region.

Below are photos of all that went down on the night;

Image may contain: 1 person
Image may contain: 1 person, standing
Image may contain: 1 person, standing
Image may contain: 1 person, on stage and concert
Image may contain: 2 people, people smiling, people on stage and concert
Image may contain: one or more people

