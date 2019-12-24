Stonebwoy, Fameye, Maccasio, others shutdown Tamale with maiden BHIM concert – Photos

Stonebwoy has successfully held the much-publicised Tamale edition of his BHIM concert which featured the finest selections of the best talents from the Northern and Southern regions of the motherland.

The event which saw a host of music lovers fill-up the Tamale sports stadium had a rather successful turn out although it was the BHIM Nation president’s maiden BHIM concert held in the region.

Below are photos of all that went down on the night;

