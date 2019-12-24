Events
Stonebwoy, Fameye, Maccasio, others shutdown Tamale with maiden BHIM concert – Photos
The maiden BHIM concert held in the region saw a host of music lovers fill-up the Tamale sports stadium
Stonebwoy has successfully held the much-publicised Tamale edition of his BHIM concert which featured the finest selections of the best talents from the Northern and Southern regions of the motherland.
The event which saw a host of music lovers fill-up the Tamale sports stadium had a rather successful turn out although it was the BHIM Nation president’s maiden BHIM concert held in the region.
Below are photos of all that went down on the night;
