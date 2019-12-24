Bisa Kdei proved that Highlife still reigns at 2019 BisaFest – Photos

Last Friday, multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Bisa Kdei, gave patrons an experience at his BisaFest which took place inside East Legon, Pearly Gate Gardens.



The event brought smiles and memories to music lovers around, and comments from everyone shows BisaFest was an experience and a testimony that Highlife Music is still reigning.

With various live music performances from a series of artists, there is no way one could not have been thrilled.

Some of the musicians include Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Obrafour, Sista Afia, Amakye Dede, Akwaboah, Sefa, Keche, to mention but few.

The event saw some top industry players come out to support the Highlife Legend, which gave fans opportunities to socialize with their mentors

Fans outside Accra couldn’t keep calm after seeing how thrilling the event was and Bisa Kdei assured music lovers outside Accra to expect his regional tour of the BisaFest, which will begin soon.

