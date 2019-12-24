Events

Bisa Kdei proved that Highlife still reigns at 2019 BisaFest – Photos

Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Obrafour, Sista Afia, Amakye Dede, Akwaboah, Sefa, Keche, also graced the event

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 10 seconds ago

Last Friday, multiple award-winning Ghanaian artiste, Bisa Kdei, gave patrons an experience at his BisaFest which took place inside East Legon, Pearly Gate Gardens.

Advertisement

The event brought smiles and memories to music lovers around, and comments from everyone shows BisaFest was an experience and a testimony that Highlife Music is still reigning.

With various live music performances from a series of artists, there is no way one could not have been thrilled.

Some of the musicians include Ofori Amponsah, M.anifest, Obrafour, Sista Afia, Amakye Dede, Akwaboah, Sefa, Keche, to mention but few.

The event saw some top industry players come out to support the Highlife Legend, which gave fans opportunities to socialize with their mentors

Fans outside Accra couldn’t keep calm after seeing how thrilling the event was and Bisa Kdei assured music lovers outside Accra to expect his regional tour of the BisaFest, which will begin soon.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Advertisement
Tags
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of I'm successful & have performed for presidents – shamed Samini to PADUA head

I'm successful & have performed for presidents – shamed Samini to PADUA head

5 days ago
Photo of M.anifest debunks rumors of beef with Stonebwoy ahead of Manifestivities '19

M.anifest debunks rumors of beef with Stonebwoy ahead of Manifestivities '19

5 days ago
Photo of KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash

KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash

6 days ago
Photo of Mr Drew incurs the wrath of Diana Asamoah due to latest single; Dw3

Mr Drew incurs the wrath of Diana Asamoah due to latest single; Dw3

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Advertisement
Back to top button

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker
%d bloggers like this: