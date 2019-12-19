Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, 37 other stars billed for 8-day Highlife Afro-Party Festival

Events

The festival is aimed at celebrating the true origin of highlife music with the 'Year of Return'.

As part of activities marking the ‘Year of Return’ programme, a music event dubbed ‘Highlife Afro-Party Festival’ will be held to treat Ghanaians and other foreigners to great highlife tunes.

This is an eight-day live band music festival with four artistes performing each night at the Gold Coast Hub from 6:00 pm to 2:00 am.

Listed below are the artistes and their days of performances throughout the period:

December 20, 2019.

  • Bessa Simons
  • Kelvnboy
  • Kwabena Kwabena

December 25, 2019.

  • Michelle Hammond & Relevance
  • Bena Kay
  • Kofi Kinaata

December 26, 2019.

  • Kurl Songxx
  • KK Fosu
  • Trigmatic
  • Yaw Berk
  • Miss Forson

December 27, 2019.

  • Amakye Dede
  • Dada Hafco
  • eShun
  • S3fa

December 28, 2019.

  • Rex Omar
  • King Promise
  • Sitso
  • Krymi

December 29, 2019.

  • Fameye
  • Yaa Yaa
  • Akwaboah
  • Amandzeba

January 03, 2020

  • Kofi B
  • Bless
  • Kofi Mole
  • Wendy Shay

January 04, 2020

  • Ofori Amponsah
  • Okyeame Kwame
  • Cina Soul
  • Bisa K’Dei

January 05, 2020

  • Kwan Pa Band
  • Mr Drew
  • Tina
  • Darkovibes
  • Justina
  • Kuami Eugene
  • KiDi
It would be a music night with the trend of old, new and modern highlife music with strict date and time-specific tickets selling fast for GHS 150 at Joy FM and Gold Coast Restaurant.

Gold Coast Hub/Restaurant would provide the venue and sound equipment, while Genet Services would also provide logistics for the production.

