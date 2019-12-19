Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, 37 other stars billed for 8-day Highlife Afro-Party Festival

As part of activities marking the ‘Year of Return’ programme, a music event dubbed ‘Highlife Afro-Party Festival’ will be held to treat Ghanaians and other foreigners to great highlife tunes.

This is an eight-day live band music festival with four artistes performing each night at the Gold Coast Hub from 6:00 pm to 2:00 am.

Listed below are the artistes and their days of performances throughout the period:

December 20, 2019.

Bessa Simons

Kelvnboy

Kwabena Kwabena

December 25, 2019.

Michelle Hammond & Relevance

Bena Kay

Kofi Kinaata

December 26, 2019.

Kurl Songxx

KK Fosu

Trigmatic

Yaw Berk

Miss Forson

December 27, 2019.

Amakye Dede

Dada Hafco

eShun

S3fa

December 28, 2019.

Rex Omar

King Promise

Sitso

Krymi

December 29, 2019.

Fameye

Yaa Yaa

Akwaboah

Amandzeba

January 03, 2020

Kofi B

Bless

Kofi Mole

Wendy Shay

January 04, 2020

Ofori Amponsah

Okyeame Kwame

Cina Soul

Bisa K’Dei

January 05, 2020

Kwan Pa Band

Mr Drew

Tina

Darkovibes

Justina

Kuami Eugene

KiDi

It would be a music night with the trend of old, new and modern highlife music with strict date and time-specific tickets selling fast for GHS 150 at Joy FM and Gold Coast Restaurant.

Gold Coast Hub/Restaurant would provide the venue and sound equipment, while Genet Services would also provide logistics for the production.

The festival is aimed at celebrating the true origin of highlife music with the ‘Year of Return’.

