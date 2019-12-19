Fameye, Kofi Kinaata, 37 other stars billed for 8-day Highlife Afro-Party Festival
The festival is aimed at celebrating the true origin of highlife music with the 'Year of Return'.
As part of activities marking the ‘Year of Return’ programme, a music event dubbed ‘Highlife Afro-Party Festival’ will be held to treat Ghanaians and other foreigners to great highlife tunes.
This is an eight-day live band music festival with four artistes performing each night at the Gold Coast Hub from 6:00 pm to 2:00 am.
Listed below are the artistes and their days of performances throughout the period:
December 20, 2019.
- Bessa Simons
- Kelvnboy
- Kwabena Kwabena
December 25, 2019.
- Michelle Hammond & Relevance
- Bena Kay
- Kofi Kinaata
December 26, 2019.
- Kurl Songxx
- KK Fosu
- Trigmatic
- Yaw Berk
- Miss Forson
December 27, 2019.
- Amakye Dede
- Dada Hafco
- eShun
- S3fa
December 28, 2019.
- Rex Omar
- King Promise
- Sitso
- Krymi
December 29, 2019.
- Fameye
- Yaa Yaa
- Akwaboah
- Amandzeba
January 03, 2020
- Kofi B
- Bless
- Kofi Mole
- Wendy Shay
January 04, 2020
- Ofori Amponsah
- Okyeame Kwame
- Cina Soul
- Bisa K’Dei
January 05, 2020
- Kwan Pa Band
- Mr Drew
- Tina
- Darkovibes
- Justina
- Kuami Eugene
- KiDi
It would be a music night with the trend of old, new and modern highlife music with strict date and time-specific tickets selling fast for GHS 150 at Joy FM and Gold Coast Restaurant.
Gold Coast Hub/Restaurant would provide the venue and sound equipment, while Genet Services would also provide logistics for the production.
