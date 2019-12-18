Events

KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash

The plush Downtown City Hotel inside Ashiaman Katamanso, Road will be your host for all the 3 nights

KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash
KK Fosu set to host various stars at 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash Photo Credit: Worldmap Records/Facebook

Ace highlife crooner, KK Fosu under the auspices of World Map Records are set to usher the official 3-day X-MAX Fiesta Bash to round up the year.

The event will start on the 24th of December with live band performances at 6 pm and continue on the 25th of December with a Khebab Night till its climax on the 26th of December with a special Bubra Night.

The plush Downtown City Hotel inside Ashiaman Katamanso, Road will be your host for all the 3 nights for a cool rate of GHS 15 for single and GHS 20 for double.

Image may contain: 12 people, people smiling, text

Aside KK Fosu, several artistes and stars will be present to make it a memorable and lively one with names like Ofori Amponsah, Nii Funny, Apaatse, Baba Spirit, Ayitey Powers, Efo Gator, Don Little and many more.

