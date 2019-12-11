Major Lazer Soundsystem live at Sandbox this December

The Sandbox Beach Club will host dynamic Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio Major Lazer, which includes record producer Diplo, and DJs Walshy Fire and Ape Drums on 18th December 2019.

Major Lazer will spin their fusion of dancehall, EDM, reggaeton, soca, house, moombahton, and recently afrobeats at the Sand & Lazers event.

A component they have grasped most notably in the production of ‘Particula’ (with DJ Maphorisa featuring Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking and Jidenna) as well as Beyonce’s track ‘Already’ (featuring Shatta Wale) earlier this year.

Sand & Lazers is an unmissable night in December’s event calendar, held at the newly renovated Sandbox venue, welcoming Major Lazer to Accra for the very first time for their third stop as part of their 2019 Africa tour.

Notorious for putting on experimental shows with high-energy, carnival-like animated displays, and occasional crowd-surfing stunts such as zorbing, Major Lazer’s concerts unfold with infectious music setting the crowd off to feel-good vibes with other-worldly experience.

The Sandbox venue offers a scenic beachfront, breezy night with fresh cocktails, VIP service and a touch of luxury. The event space will feature curated spaces, branded merch products, and other surprises.

The show will be opened by emerging Ghanaian DJs; iPhone DJ, Rvdical the Kid, DJ Fui, and TMSKDJ.

Some of the songs that Major Lazer have collaborated on include ‘Lean On’, ‘Get Free’, ‘Light it Up’ which find inspiration from a multitude of sounds including African music. .

Tickets are available via Sandbox’s official website: sandboxbeachclub.co Whatsapp +233505282123 to reserve tickets and table packages.

Tickets are also now available at select outlets: Cafe Kwae (Airport) and Kukun (Osu) Sand & Lazers is co-hosted by Major Lazer’s record label Mad Decent. Official media partners are Accra-based platforms A2.O Magazine and ThisIsAccra.

