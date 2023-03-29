Nigerian Breakout Pheelz rouses Romance in Music Video For New Single “Pheelz Like Summer”  

Capitalizing on incredible momentum this year, Nigerian producer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Pheelz shares the romantic and cinematic music video for his new single “Pheelz Like Summer” today 5:00pm (Nigeria).

It notably graces the tracklisting of his acclaimed new EP, Pheelz Good, out now. Listen HERE via DC Talent Agency.

The clip brings the lyrics to life by depicting moments of a relationship in full bloom with vignettes on the beach, on the dancefloor, and on the soccer field.

At the same time, the visual captures sweeping vistas of Nigeria in all of its splendor as a stylish Pheelz lives out these moments of pure passion on screen. Soundtracked by the song’s simmering bounce and breezy hook, the video immediately captivates.

Pheelz Good has already tallied over 100 million streams and counting. Rolling Stone sat down with him for an extensive profile and proclaimed, “Pheelz’s appeal as a producer lies in his ability to flip well-known sounds on their heads, introducing esoteric, obscure influences so that they sound familiar but also retain a particularity that only he can pull off.”

About “Pheelz Like Summer,” Billboard also raved, “The sensual sax intro and buoyant beats evoke the warmer season, while Pheelz ushers in a season of love.”

The EP notably features Davido and BNXN and boasts infectious Afrobeats bangers as well as songs rooted in melodic R&B — all of which showcase the rising star’s dazzling versatility and blinding future. Pheelz Good begins with “Ballin,” a sultry track with laidback beats, organ and sexy guitar arrangements.

Also included is the Davido-assisted hit “Electricity,” a buoyant crowd-pleaser complete with enchanting instrumentation and harmonies. Another EP highlight is “Pablo Escobor,” a soulful creation that casts a bold, atmospheric spell.

Each entry in the sprawling release is a musical microcosm filled with polished flourishes and silky-smooth hooks. Other tracks include “Stand by You,” “Emi Laye Mi,” “Ewelle” and his huge hit “Finesse” featuring BNXN.

Pheelz Good is a celebration of the newcomer’s Nigerian roots and a summation of his current musical sensibilities. Pheelz was recently named “Artist To Watch” in 2023 by Pandora and Amazon music. After “Finesse” established Pheelz as an international star on the rise in 2022, he built on the momentum with a dazzling set at Essence Fest’s Afrobeats After Dark party in New Orleans and made his US television debut with a performance on NBC’s Late Show with Seth Meyers.

Pheelz was also the first Afrobeats Artist to Perform at the BET Awards Pre-Show, where he earned a 2022 nomination for Best New International Act.

Now, with the release of Pheelz Good, Pheelz charts a path forward with gusto and soaring choruses to spare, confirming his status as one of Afrobeats’ most exciting new voices.

Tracklist:

1. Ballin

2. Stand By You

3. Pheelz Like Summer

4. Electricity

5. Finesse

6. Pablo Escobar

7. Emi Laye Mi

8. Ewele

