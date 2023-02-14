Tipsy Queen invites couples worldwide to make Valentine’s Day memories with ‘Cream It’

On this Valentine’s Day, Nigerian Afrobeat songstress Tipsy Queen sets the mood for romance with her new single, ‘Cream It‘.

Her sultry and soulful voice weaves through the song’s explicit lyrics, creating an unforgettable sound and setting the perfect atmosphere for intimate moments with a loved one.

As couples around the world prepare to celebrate, Tipsy Queen invites them to make exceptional memories with her new single, which is sure to be the soundtrack of many Valentine’s Day celebrations.

So put on your dancing shoes, sit back, and let the Queen of Afrobeat take you on a journey of love and passion.

