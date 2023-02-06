fbpx
Tems, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode & Wouter Kellerman lift up their first ever Grammy Awards for Africa

Tems, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode & Wouter Kellerman lift up first ever Grammy Awards for Africa
Photo Credit: Grammy Awards

African music received a long deserved attention at the 65th Grammy Awards over the weekend when 4 of the continents numerous talents bagged their first ever win.

Four African artists were among a long list of global musicians who won an award at the 65th Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, California.

The 65th grammy award was held on Sunday February 5, 2023 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles which saw the flock of most of the greatest artistes in the world in attendance.

The award ceremony saw a list of African artists who made history and their country’s proud during the ceremony and we as Africans are super proud of them.

Multi-award-winning Nigerian musician Tems, Sunday made history in her career after she won her first Grammy Award at the 65th edition of the U.S. awards ceremony that is focused on recognizing outstanding contributions to the global music industry.

The 27-year-old west African was listed as a winner under the Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song “Wait For U,” where she was featured by multi-award-winning hip-hop artists Future and Drake.

Tems’ is also the first non-mixed Nigerian female musician to win the prestigious award.

Multi-award-winning South African musicians, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman were the other three African acts to walk away with a Grammy on Sunday evening.

The South African musicians won an award for their song titled “Bayethe,” which was placed under the Best Global Music Performance category, where they were nominated alongside musical giants from the continent such as Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Ghanaian reggae artist Rocky Dawuni.

Zakes Bantwini, accepting his first-ever Grammy awards, said: “I want to say we’re coming from Africa, from South Africa. And this moment we’re here for anybody who is in Africa just proves and affirms every dream is valid.”

The West’s biggest night in music started off with a bang, a snub, and a whole lot of shimmer.

Music’s big night out brought out some of Africa’s biggest and brightest to lend their glamour to the red carpet.

