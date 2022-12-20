fbpx
Davido confronts popular Ghanaian critic, Bongo Ideas for his comments after news of Ifeanyi’s death!

Davido only wished same for Bongo after he blamed him for the death of his son!

Davido confronts popular Ghanaian troll, Bongo Ideas for his hurtful comments after news of Ifeanyi's death!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Popular tweep & critic known as Bongo Ideas on the bird app has summoned the wrath of embattled Nigerian global Afrobeat giant, Davido for comments passed when the latter’s 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke died in October.

Nigerian music-giant, Davido, has personally responded to an unwarranted tweet by Ghanaian troll, Bongo Ideas, who pointed accusing fingers at him over the death of his son as it seems has bounced back online from the emotional trauma.

Bongo, in a series of tweets, described Davido as a carefree father whose actions led to the unfortunate death of his beloved son with his then-fiancée, Chioma Rowland.

In the viral tweet which caught the attention of Davido and other social media use, Bongo wrote: “Davido has always been careless and care-free. Blame him for the sudden death of his son.”

Following backlash from concerned individuals who reprimanded Bongo for his insensitive comment, the Ghanaian social media commentator stood his ground and defended his comment.

“Calling out Davido for his lukewarm fatherly attitude is not judgement,” he wrote.

On December 19, Bongo, took to Twitter to share screenshots of a private message sent to him by Davido.

The famous singer only prayed that the unfortunate incident that happen to his family never befalls Bongo who was quick to judge him.

