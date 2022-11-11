Harley D releases two new singles One Leg & All Night

The versatile Harley D, an afrobeat artist, has released two new singles titled “One Leg” and “All Night” to nourish the music space.

In his single “One Leg,” he describes a beautiful lady, having fun with her, and partying with her.

In his second single “All Night,” he talks about his hustle and how far he’s come, believing that one day, all of his hard work will pay off.

Harley D, known in real-life as Harley Macmullan is a fast-rising African descendant who works as an afrobeat artist, rapper, and songwriter,

As a musician, he has had the opportunity to work likes of Olamide, ID Cabasa, Lord of Ajasa, Jamal and Prince Banton.

He has also worked with BeatBeast, IbeeOnDeBeatz, Mooner, Peweezle, and well-known Ghanaian producer Possigee, as well as artists such as AmaPetal and others.

Wizkid, Olamide, Burna Boy, Drake, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Jay Z are among his idols.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.