Ghana’s Kweku Richbhad features on South Africa’s Black T new single

Black T has released a new scorching single titled “Feeling Good” featuring Ghanaian superstar Kweku Richbhad.

“Feeling Good” is a self-explanatory song title and that’s what the song is exactly about.

It’s a song about being happy, feeling on top of the world and being in a space where you just want to party and share positive vibes with those around you.

The record is a perfect fuse of amapiano and West African afrobeats as the South African producer Black T tags along Ghanaian singer and rapper Kweku Richbhad.

The song came about when Black T sent the beat to his A&R tasking him to geot him vocals from West Africa.

“Feeling Good” is available across all digital music stores on this link: https://fanlink.to/blackt-feeling-good

It took Velisokuhle Mtolo no time as he had already discovered Kweku Richbhad’s work on social media, he sent him the beat and the Ghanaian superstar sent back vocals in just two days and the song was born.

De’Moss who’s also a hitmaking producer perfected the song with his mixing and mastering magic.

Black T who released a single titled “isigingci” featuring Juizee earlier this year is set to drop a body of work in form of an EP soon.

He has previously worked with the likes of Team Delela, Bayor97, Juizee, Leon Lee, Acilento, Luckeez Mfowethu, Dark Whiz and more.

