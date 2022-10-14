fbpx
African Music

Dami Oniru returns with 'Soft Life'

Singer, producer, and songwriter, Dami Oniru returns to the sound sphere with her long-awaited single “Soft Life”.

After a two-year hiatus, the track encapsulates the rising star’s Nigerian and American roots, while seamlessly incorporating her smooth R’n’B sound.

Known for being open, honest, and expressive within her music, Dami uses her voice to communicate words she struggles to say out loud — something that furthers her relatability as an artist and an individual.

“Soft Life” sees Dami’s vocals effortlessly hop between soft percussive elements and synth-led samples, offering a masterclass on modern day production technique whilst enveloping it in the organic, timeless quality Dami has made her own, garnering a rapidly growing fan base in the process.

Speaking on the single, Dami explains: “Soft Life is really just engaging in activities that preserve your peace and energy. In the hopes that it’ll bring you some form of happiness & satisfaction… In other words, there’s only one life to live and this life is for enjoyment.”

Dami’s most notable work include her track “Iyawo” and her debut project Bri’s Lounge, where the album title pays homage to her birth name Bri’ana, Dami Oniru is almost an alter ego for the artist, who embodies her overall R’n’B aesthetic fused with her Nigerian heritage.

Her sophomore single “Fallin” strengthened her presence within the music industry and led to Dami’s outstanding performance for the Grammy’s digital series, Global Spin.

Not only has Dami gained great success as a solo artist, but she also continues to stay true to her Nigerian heritage by working with some of the biggest artists to come out of her hometown, just to name a few they include WurID, Odunsi (The Engine) and Remy Baggins.

With such a unique sound, Dami is an artist who manages to incorporate all the things she loves into her music.

“Soft Life” showcases Dami’s versatility as an artist, as she throws her smooth vocals on a melodic beat, while singing about the “Soft Life” she envisions.

