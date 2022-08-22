Morgan Heritage drops Africa-inspired ‘We Like Dat’ new single ahead of November 12 event in Accra!

Legendary Reggae music group & 3-time GRAMMY Award-Winning band, Morgan Heritage, following their African Tour have released an Africa-inspired new single; We Like Dat.

Unsurprisingly, the band chose an Afrobeats production to go with the new song indicating their readiness for their full-scale African Tour.

The single is definitely one for the dance floor and it sets the tone for what fans should expect from the band, who are currently on their Europe Tour.

The song is out across all music streaming platforms. Stream Now

The release of We Like That feeds into Morgan Heritage’s forthcoming Island Vibes African Tour (IVAT) which they describe as a gift to the motherland.

Fans should expect more music from the band, as they seek to connect and collaborate with the hottest and biggest talents in all the countries on their African Tour.

IVAT kicks off on October 1 in Johannesburg, South Africa, and will take the acclaimed performers to several nations across West, Central, East, and Southern Africa over an 8-week period. It will be produced and managed by RAVE, a Pan-African live events mavericks, and Morgan Heritage’s CTBC Music Group.

See the full list of announced stops below. For more information on the tour, visit here

CITY COUNTRY DATE Johannesburg South Africa Sunday 2 October 2022 Cape Town South Africa Wednesday 5 October 2022 Harare Zimbabwe Friday 14 October 2022 Kadoma Zimbabwe Saturday 15 October 2022 Lilongwe Malawi Saturday 22 October 2022 Addis Ababa Ethiopia Saturday 29 October 2022 Accra Ghana Saturday 12 November 2022 Pamplemousses Mauritius Saturday 26th November 2022

