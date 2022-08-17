fbpx
Jameson partners with BOJ for Gbagada Express album

Photo Credit: thedotse.com

Jameson, the premium whiskey brand is furthering its commitment by working closely with Nigerian star singer BOJ.

Over the years, the Jameson brand has shown a strong interest in Nigeria’s creative economy, especially its music scene.

It has powered the creative economy through music and benefitted the ecosystem tremendously. Jameson’s input has been significant in this time when Nigerian music has the ears and hearts of the world.

In this new phase, BOJ is the anchor of the Jameson brand’s investment in the creative economy.

The singer, performer, producer, and composer, well-known for his unique voice and fashion style, recently released a fantastic album called ‘Gbagada Express’. The album has earned rave reviews and critical acclaim.

To celebrate the release of his new LP, Jameson powered the ‘Gbagada Express’ Houseparty in Accra, Ghana, on May 3, 2022. During the intimate gathering at Bamboo House, BOJ performed songs from the album and was accompanied by acts such as Darko Vibes, Moliy, Teezee, and others.

It was a night of good music, fun, and vibes.

The Gbagada Houseparty is the first of many events by Jameson to celebrate the talent of BOJ, as well as invest in the creative economy.

