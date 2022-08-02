I will make Audiomack the biggest platform in Sierra Leone – Yung Baller

Newly appointed Audiomack ambassador for Sierra Leone Yung baller has disclosed that he is ready to make Audiomack the biggest streaming platform in his country.

His appointment came after the VP of Audiomack Africa, Brian Chege, made the pronouncement together with other ambassadors like Fizzy Obop (Nigeria), Maxwell Adjavon (Ghana), Shadrack Kisame (Uganda).

Yung Baller has plans to enroll more users on the platform and educate users on how to navigate and also make money through the platform as creators.

Mohamed Junior Sanago, better known in the African music space as Yung Baller aka Itsyb is on the mission to make Sierra Leone music genre, the maringa sound, phenomena like Afrobeats, Afro-pop, Amapiano, and others that have traveled beyond the African shores.

To Yung Baller, he is stuck to his maringa sound instead of trying to mimic or Africanise western music.

Yung Baller has modernized the maringa sound to make it a modern-day vibe with the introduction of an Afro-fusion melody

