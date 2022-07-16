CaZe stirs up the summer with new Afrobeat single ‘Shey Normal’

If you thought 2022 has been a slow year for Afrobeat then CaZe is stomping things up with his new banger titled ‘Shey Normal’.

The Nigerian Afrobeat singer enlisted his long-timeproducer/friend, DJ Megi for this certified party starter.

‘Shey Normal’ comes on the back of CaZe’s previous hit single ‘Choco’ to cement the artist’ position as King of the Bop.

‘’Shey Normal basically means ‘’act normal’’. I think the world has experienced some crazy times in the past few months and I just felt music is one of the tools we have to preach some normalcy amid the craziness.

When I had the idea of the rhythm of the song and I called my man DJ Megi, we both knew we had a hit on our hands’’, CaZe commenting on the new single and his music chemistry with DJ Megi.

The pair who both ply their trade mostly in Johannesburg, South Africa are confident ‘Shey Normal’ will be the ultimate summer jam and have promised more bangers to come from them this year.

Twitter: @officialcaze

Instagram: only1caze

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.