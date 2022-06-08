The day Nathaniel Bassey caused ‘Jesus’ to top Twitter trends!

It was a rare event but Jesus trended from 12 noon on Tuesday, June 7, all the way through midnight and till this morning kind courtesy, Nathaniel Bassey.

Thousand of Christians worldwide posted and shared a white background image that has ‘Jesus’ boldly written in red capital letters across their social media platforms.

Many have wondered about the inspiration behind the trend and how so many others have jumped on to retweet and cause the wide spread of the message which is currently serving its purpose of making the Messiah trend across the globe.

JESUS ! UNAPOLOGETICALLY!

JESUS ! IN CAPITAL LETTERS ! pic.twitter.com/kYfGBCuEk5 — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) June 7, 2022

Nigerian gospel musician and preacher, Nathaniel Bassey on Tuesday, June 7, took to his Instagram page to first share the said image with instruction to followers to publish it across their platforms all in an effort to spread the word of God.

The organizer of the ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ a prayer festival which has attracted several Christians to join his online prayer session, is believed to have a huge following reason why he was able to pull this trend off.

The Jesus challenge has topped social media trends in the last twelve hours and has witnessed a host of believers testifying about the goodness of Christ Jesus, even beyond Twitter and Facebook, to WhatsApp statuses.

The singer’s original post sighted by GhanaWeb read: ” Can we make this our profile picture at 12 noon on all your social media handles? (WAT) in a few minutes Time.

Can we Make this picture our profile picture and tweet at 12 noon? 🤷‍♂️.Let’s release this precious ointment over our land and nation. JESUS.



3 …..thy good ointments thy name is as ointment poured forth…” Songs of Solomon 1:3 pic.twitter.com/8Qu8ZOHm8Z — Nathaniel Bassey (@nathanielblow) June 7, 2022

And also share as a post on your timeline and as your story. And for the rest of the day ??? And also declare that name into the atmosphere ! JESUS! Let the world ask what is going on. And we’ll tell them – JESUS IS GOING ON! Can we do this? Tag others!”

