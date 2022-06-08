fbpx
African Music

The day Nathaniel Bassey caused ‘Jesus’ to top Twitter trends!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
The day Nathaniel Bassey caused 'Jesus' to top Twitter trends!
Photo Credit Nathaniel Bassey /Twitter

It was a rare event but Jesus trended from 12 noon on Tuesday, June 7, all the way through midnight and till this morning kind courtesy, Nathaniel Bassey.

Thousand of Christians worldwide posted and shared a white background image that has ‘Jesus’ boldly written in red capital letters across their social media platforms.

Many have wondered about the inspiration behind the trend and how so many others have jumped on to retweet and cause the wide spread of the message which is currently serving its purpose of making the Messiah trend across the globe.

Nigerian gospel musician and preacher, Nathaniel Bassey on Tuesday, June 7, took to his Instagram page to first share the said image with instruction to followers to publish it across their platforms all in an effort to spread the word of God.

The organizer of the ‘Hallelujah Challenge’ a prayer festival which has attracted several Christians to join his online prayer session, is believed to have a huge following reason why he was able to pull this trend off.

The Jesus challenge has topped social media trends in the last twelve hours and has witnessed a host of believers testifying about the goodness of Christ Jesus, even beyond Twitter and Facebook, to WhatsApp statuses.

The singer’s original post sighted by GhanaWeb read: ” Can we make this our profile picture at 12 noon on all your social media handles? (WAT) in a few minutes Time.

And also share as a post on your timeline and as your story. And for the rest of the day ??? And also declare that name into the atmosphere ! JESUS! Let the world ask what is going on. And we’ll tell them – JESUS IS GOING ON! Can we do this? Tag others!”

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Fave's debut 'Riddim 5' EP is here!

Fave’s debut ‘Riddim 5’ EP is here!

24th January 2022
Wisdom creates an Amapiano version for "Inside You"

Wisdom creates an Amapiano version for “Inside You”

13th January 2022
The Geobek Standard: Africa’s road map to unity through music? George Beke weighs in

The Geobek Standard: Africa’s road map to unity through music? George Beke weighs in

7th January 2022

Tipsy Queen is out with On You

17th December 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker