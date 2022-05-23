Dan Drizzy and SPL Daddy’s joint-single ‘Tele Mi’ drops alongside inviting new video

Dan Drizzy teams up with SPL Daddy to deliver a new party starter jam ‘Tele Mi’, a Yoruba term which translates as “follow me” right in time for the Summer.

The Amapiano inspired Afrobeat tune was produced by Anelworldwide and is definitely one for the dance floor. Stream or download ‘Tele Mi’ across all major digital platforms

The Ghanaian-Nigerian star continues to creep more into the public eye with frequent collaborator, SPL Daddy by his side.

In retrospect, his previous Amapiano release with British-Ghanaian star, Eugy ‘International’ not only featured on GRM Daily but also amassed over 100K streams on all DSPs, aside making headway on 5 of Apple Music’s playlists – Amapiano Lifestyle and Africa to the World among the biggest.

‘Tele Mi’, his second drop of the year doesn’t wander off from the above discussion and seeks to replicate much bigger success. And why wouldn’t it?

There’s simply an inviting grace to the new dance track – which translates to “follow me” – in that it is highly melodic, and Dan Drizzy’s hook is again, top. It captures his party shenanigans in a cool, yet smug attitude, before SPL Daddy follows suit with his plainly-spoken opener: “This party no be kiss and tell”.

The Young Charles-directed video approaches the song almost literally, just as fans previewed from the teaser shared by Trace Naija’s Instagram to their 1M+ audience.

It starts off with Dan Drizzy hopping in what seems to be a three-wheeled Polaris Slingshot motorcycle with a funky-looking girl, before blowing up into a series of successive shots that soon reveal a bevy of video vixens in their respective rides following the star in a beeline to the video’s final showdown – the party grounds where SPL Daddy is already living his best.

With Amapiano continuing its triumph on the airwaves, it’s a no-brainer as to why Dan Drizzy and SPL Daddy continue to re-affirm their love for the now globally recognized genre on ‘Tele Mi’ – a pending sleeper hit that already has a tantalizing video out now premiering on MTV Base, Soundcity and 4syte TV Ghana. Enjoy!

Instagram: kul_drizzy

Twitter: @kul_DRiZzy

Facebook: Dan Drizzy

Instagram: spldaddy

Twitter: @daddy_spl

Facebook: SPL Daddy

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.