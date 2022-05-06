Oniisha’s ‘Decided’ is a beautiful quest for romance in the City of Love

Capturing the excitement behind experiencing new cities, ‘Decided’ is a sexy and romantic song that describes an unforgettable experience with a gorgeous lady Oniisha met on his journey to Paris.

Bon Appétit because you have decided, the main melody represents the openness to the amazing possibilities in life as you search for your partner, with a pinch of sexiness.

‘Decided’ a single off an upcoming EP showcases Oniisha’s emotions on a world journey from Port Harcourt, Nigeria to Paris, France.

Download/stream ‘Decided’ on all digital streaming platforms globally.

