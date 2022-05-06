fbpx
African Music

Oniisha’s ‘Decided’ is a beautiful quest for romance in the City of Love

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Oniisha’s ‘Decided’ is a beautiful quest for romance in the City of Love
Photo Credit Oniisha

Capturing the excitement behind experiencing new cities, ‘Decided’ is a sexy and romantic song that describes an unforgettable experience with a gorgeous lady Oniisha met on his journey to Paris.

Bon Appétit because you have decided, the main melody represents the openness to the amazing possibilities in life as you search for your partner, with a pinch of sexiness. 

‘Decided’ a single off an upcoming EP showcases Oniisha’s emotions on a world journey from Port Harcourt, Nigeria to Paris, France.

Download/stream ‘Decided’ on all digital streaming platforms globally.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Mr. Dutch and Chief Priest are high off life in video for ‘Chop Life x2’

Mr. Dutch and Chief Priest are high off life in video for ‘Chop Life x2’

10th December 2021
Find reason to fall in love again on Ogranya’s 'Never Love Again' featuring Ria Boss

Find reason to fall in love again on Ogranya’s ‘Never Love Again’ featuring Ria Boss

5th December 2021
Ghana's Amaarae & GuiltyBeatz make appearance on Rapper Ladipoe's 6-track Providence EP

Ghana’s Amaarae & GuiltyBeatz make appearance on Rapper Ladipoe’s 6-track Providence EP

3rd December 2021
Dan Drizzy takes it up a notch with '10K Girls'

Dan Drizzy takes it up a notch with ’10K Girls’

30th November 2021

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker