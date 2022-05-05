BOJ holds private listening in Accra for Gbagada Express album

Alté artist BOJ last night held a private listening session for the media and friends in the music industry to outdoor his Gbagada Express album.

A well-attended listening, done in collaboration with Jameson, BOJ interacted with colleagues and answered questions from the press while talking at length about the origins of his album.

The Gbagada Express album, an 18-song album that explores the personality of BOJ, his influences, and his ability to weave melodies together with words, was released on 22nd April 2022.

Written and recorded during the most restricted periods of 2020’s lockdown, BOJ’s third solo album sees at his most collaborative yet most introspective.

The album is rich with a heavy Ghanaian presence which makes the Gbagada Express appealing to the ear of the Ghanaian audience.

Moliy, Kofi Jamar, Joey B, and Darkovibes did perfect with their verses on each song that they were featured on, on BOJ’s Gbagada Express.

Detailing how the name of the album came about, BOJ revealed that Gbagada is an actual neighbourhood in Lagos, Nigeria where he grew up in.

This community served as the place where he learned almost everything about life and also influenced him into the artist that he is now.

BOJ, who is also one of the pioneers of the Alté music genre in Africa, insisted that the genre of music he’s doing is here to stay.

The growth of the Alté genre over the last 2 years has been felt across Africa with leading figures spearheading it including Ghana’s Amaarae.

