Blaq Diamond234 shares visuals to his banging single - Ghetto (Get A Life)`

Dancehall singer-songwriter and performer, Blaq Diamond234 after raising eyebrows with his latest,“Ghetto’ is here with an irresistible music video to compliment it.

The video is to complement and amplify the message in the trending single titled Ghetto (Get A Life). The single Ghetto has so far surpassed over 20k streams across all streaming platforms.

‘Ghetto’ (Get A Life) is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here: https://fanlink.to/Ghetto_BlaqDiamond234

Ghetto is a song centered around Blaq Diamond23 life, as he journeyed from Lagos to Accra to SA and more. Yet seeks to motivate.

Ghetto was directed by Hitz Empire and Studio 23 and edited by T Baba.

The video is a representation of the Ghetto and shows Blaq Diamond234 taking us on a journey on the streets. The video was shot in Tamale the capital of the Northern Region of Ghana.

Watch Ghetto (Get A Life).

Get interactive with Blaq Diamond234 on:

Facebook: https://bit.ly/3km3EEa

Instagram : https://bit.ly/3xWFbNy

