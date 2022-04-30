DJ Neptune features Omah Lay & Joeboy on new song

DJ Neptune is a Nigerian Disc Jockey, Producer, A&R, Actor, and Radio DJ at one of the sought out radio stations in Africa, Urban FM 96.5 in Lagos, Nigeria.

DJ Neptune has chalked two decades in the Showbiz Industry. He is internationally known and affiliated with a long list of A-Class music stars; Burnaboy, Davido, Rema, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Adekunle Gold, Mr. Eazi, Stonebwoy, Kofi Jamar, Maleek Berry, Focalistic, Olamide, etc.

He’s currently promoting “Abeg”, his ninth single off his latest album, Greatness 2.0 which was released in November, 2021. On this Afrobeats offering “Abeg”, DJ Neptune featured two of Nigeria’s soft crooners Omah Lay and Joeboy. The video came out on 22nd April, 2022.

The audio and video of “Abeg” is receiving massive attention across the globe. Massive endorsement goes to Magic Stick for an amazing production of “Abeg” visuals.

Superstar DJ Neptune a.k.a The Greatness just wrapped up an East African Tour with sold out events in Ethopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Kenya.

All DJ Neptune songs and videos are available worldwide on streaming platforms. You can connect with him via www.djneptune.net

Check him on social media: @deejayneptune on Instagram/Twitter/Facebook, DJNeptuneTV on snapchat and @djneptunetiktok.

Listen And Share – https://audiomack.com/deejayneptune/song/starting-something-1

