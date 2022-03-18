Listen to Tobby Drillz’s hot new EP ‘’STS’’ (Stealing The Show)

US-based singer, songwriter and performer. Tobby Drillz returns with a brand-new 6-track project titled ‘’STS’’ (Stealing The Show).

Tobby Drillz, an emerging recording and performing artist from Lagos, Nigeria made his official debut with his 2020 EP ‘’Smooth Bop’’, which earned him considerable buzz in the Nigerian music scene as a new artist to watch.

‘’Stealing The Show’’ takes a slightly different route from his previous work sonically. Tobby describes this project as “the grocery store of music”, due to the diversity in sounds and his creative approach to the project. According to the singer, there’s something on the project for everyone.

The project houses blends of Afrobeat like the opening track ‘Opp’, the South African originated Amapiano on ‘Sapa’ and House music on the midtempo earworm ‘Loose Guard’.

Throughout the project, Tobby flexes his songwriting and vocal delivery skills, telling his tales and experiences using catchy lyrics and melodic vocals, all on top of vibrant and lively afrocentric instrumentals.

Tobby’s music has been featured on Apple Music’s “Africa Rising” and “Afrobeats Hits” official editorial playlists and has also received press on the likes of Amplify Africa and Culture Custodian. His music currently has a total of 1m+ streams across all streaming platforms.

Tobby Drillz is definitely an artist you need to know and his music is definitely some of the best Afrobeat tunes you will hear today, full of Nigerian urban culture and lingo with high-quality afro productions.

In lieu of comparing him to any other artist, all we’re going to say his check out his music for yourself! Enjoy ‘’Stealing The Show’’.

Twitter: @tobbydrillz

