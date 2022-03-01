Vanilla Karr shares details on upcoming debut album

Female singer from Equatorial Guinea in Central Africa, Vanilla Karr shares details on her upcoming debut album, “Bioko”.

A ten (10) track project which will officially establish presence on the global music scene both in Africa and other parts of the world touches predominantly on love, affection, experiences and recounting of experiences of many.

“Bioko” is also homage to the small island city of Bioko of Equatorial Guinea, northwest of the mainland. Malabo, in the north, is the country’s capital and home to a neo-Gothic cathedral.

Vanilla Karr

This album is to celebrate the diversity of the people, appreciation of creativity and the freedom to excel beyond boundaries.

Every track according to the team is uniquely created to appeal to emotions, tell a story and also showcase the artiste’s creativity she has gained over the years.

Date for the release is not out yet but will certainly be in stores worldwide for streaming and downloads.

Stream here songs on Spotify

Vanilla karr currently trades her career indecently under the supervision of Digishare Africa. In 2020 she released ‘Here for you’ and topped it up with ‘Contigo’ featuring Kiko Goldenboy from Togo.

Watch the videos below and be on the lookout for Vanilla’ s new album, ‘Bioko’

Social media and management details

Facebook: Vanilla karr

Twitter:@VanillaKarr

Instagram:@VanillaKarr

TikTok:@VanillaKarr

More on Vanilla karr – https://linktr.ee/VanillaKarr

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.