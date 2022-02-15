Gengetone artists Exray Taniua, Odi Wa Muranga, & Mejja Okonkwo land on one song

Exray Taniua features Mejja and Odi Wa Murang’a on his new track titled Sijanona. His inspiration has spiraled up over the months and his creative process is at its peak.

A week ago, the trio conducted a video shoot, and a photo captured of Mejja’s outfit during the session caught the attention of fans and went viral.

To add on that, Mejja just released his song a few days ago that’s already at a million views and trending.

It’s been a decade since we heard such catch vibes from a collaboration song, it’s not a surprise how they created this masterpiece.

They dubbed the song ‘Sijanona’, a brand new anthem that’s doing a rotation on the streets like never.

All songs that are so far out by Exray Taniua are nothing but improved projects, we will use this one project as a reference to what a good and classic jam should sound like.

It’s infused with bouncy, afro gengetone beats that are hard-hitting on the speakers, the way they all jump into it is legendary.

You’ve got to love Exray Taniua as an artist because his strategic approach, planning and ability to identify what is trending and create magic is top-notch.

He carefully calculates his moves and perfectly plays his own game. Sometimes, his songs barely trend but still he has a comeback.

This new song feels like a clap back to haters. It also seems like he’s targeting the TikTok crowd.

TikTok has been known to make a song that people forgot about years ago and even go international.

The anticipation to see how his latest project will progress is making music critics nostalgic.

