Multi platinum singer/songwriter Aubrey Qwana teams up with The Maniac DJ for new single & EP

It’s the season of new music and Pop Hitmaker, singer & song-writer Aubrey Qwana is back with brand new music, this time he’s teaming up with his DJ, Producer & fellow Ladysmith native, The Maniac DJ.

Titled Amagalelo, a zulu word for “accomplishments”, the EP brings out the commercial side of the Superstar Aubrey Qwana. Pre-Save the EP and get new single here.

Set for release on Thursday, the 17th of February, on his daughter’s birthday, the EP is set to have listeners dancing all over the continent as the duo teams up with iconic pop stars such as Anzo, MusiHoliq, Mnqobi Yazo & Howard just to name a few.

Amagalelo goes on Pre-Add/Pre-Save today, Friday 11th of February with a brand new single titled Nomalizo ft Howard & Mnqobi Yazo which perfectly sets the tone for what listeners can expect from the offering.

