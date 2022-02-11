fbpx
African Music

Multi platinum singer/songwriter Aubrey Qwana teams up with The Maniac DJ for new single & EP

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 34 mins ago
Multi platinum singer/songwriter Aubrey Qwana teams up with The Maniac DJ for new single & EP
Photo Credit: Aubrey Qwana

It’s the season of new music and Pop Hitmaker, singer & song-writer Aubrey Qwana is back with brand new music, this time he’s teaming up with his DJ, Producer & fellow Ladysmith native, The Maniac DJ.

Titled Amagalelo, a zulu word for “accomplishments”, the EP brings out the commercial side of the Superstar Aubrey Qwana. Pre-Save the EP and get new single here.

Set for release on Thursday, the 17th of February, on his daughter’s birthday, the EP is set to have listeners dancing all over the continent as the duo teams up with iconic pop stars such as Anzo, MusiHoliq, Mnqobi Yazo & Howard just to name a few.

Amagalelo goes on Pre-Add/Pre-Save today, Friday 11th of February with a brand new single titled Nomalizo ft Howard & Mnqobi Yazo which perfectly sets the tone for what listeners can expect from the offering.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 34 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Geobek ready to discover Ghana’s next prodigy right in time for his new project

Geobek ready to discover Ghana’s next prodigy right in time for his new project

7th June 2021
Nyamezela: Zahara shares her message of hope

Nyamezela: Zahara shares her message of hope

7th May 2021
Valee Music releases a soulful Amapiano single; Don't Want Your Love (DWYL)

Valee Music releases a soulful Amapiano single; Don’t Want Your Love (DWYL)

26th February 2021
South Africa's Shekhinah unveils the 'Fixate' short film

South Africa’s Shekhinah unveils the ‘Fixate’ short film

15th February 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker