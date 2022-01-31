Which of these is your favourite? Ghanaian influencers on the ‘Trigger’ dance challenge

Popular Ghanaian influencers have joined the viral TikTok challenge #TriggerdanceChallenge by DJ Karri.

‘Trigger’ is a popular Amapiano song by Tshwane (Pretoria) based House music DJ, producer, record label founder and event coordinator, known professionally as DJ Karri.

Here are some of our favorites:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8ooYqD/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLL1Ya9p/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8SgfCe/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML84jFug/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8xwe1b/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8qKYdX/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8SgfCe/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML89ywUM/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML84S7Sk/

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8uDNka

no work day so I decided to do this!

🎶 – Trigger by DJ Karri.

who’s joining the #triggerdancechallenge next? pic.twitter.com/2rburh5lak — millyziggyyy. (@JeSuisDAMN__) January 26, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.