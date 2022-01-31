fbpx
African Music

Which of these is your favourite? Ghanaian influencers on the ‘Trigger’ dance challenge

Popular Ghanaian influencers have joined the viral TikTok challenge #TriggerdanceChallenge by DJ Karri.

‘Trigger’ is a popular Amapiano song by Tshwane (Pretoria) based House music DJ, producer, record label founder and event coordinator, known professionally as DJ Karri.

Here are some of our favorites:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8ooYqD/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMLL1Ya9p/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8SgfCe/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML84jFug/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8xwe1b/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8qKYdX/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML89ywUM/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML84S7Sk/
https://vm.tiktok.com/ZML8uDNka

