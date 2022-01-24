Fave’s debut ‘Riddim 5’ EP is here!

Nigerian artist Fave has put her passion for singing to use on her long-awaited extended play project titled “Riddim 5”.

Fave made her professional debut in July 2019 with the song titled M.O.M.M.S’, an acronym which translates ‘Me or Mask My Sins’.

After the release of this solo effort, Fave saw a favorable outcome.

Fave’s impressive start to her career continued with another single ‘NBU’ on the 17th of April, 2020, the single garnered amazing numbers whilst finding its way to at least 3 official playlists on Apple Music.

Fave returned stronger in 2021 with the top-notch records “Beautifully” and the game changer “Baby Riddim”.

The huge success of ‘Baby Riddim‘ placed Fave in a very noticeable spot in the Afrobeat eco-system and has since being mentioned as one of the prospects to watch out in 2022 by several magazines and blogs.

Fave

Leveraging on the exposure she’s attained, Fave deems it necessary to follow-up with the ‘Riddim 5’ EP.

‘Riddim 5‘ is 5 track-list body of work, beautifully crafted together solely by Fave.

With the beauty of her music and the classical expression of her pen, Fave paints what she sees in front of her in the best way she can, speaking her heart and telling the experiences of people.

Fave is here to stay, a mantra listeners of this piece are likely to chant after tuning in to Riddim 5.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.