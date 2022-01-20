Kiddo CSA charts into 2022 with ‘Haibo’

Ending the year with a nod for Best Emerging Artist at the VOW FM Awards in December last year. 2022, has only begun, but for KIDDO CSA there’s no slowing down.

His debut single, ‘HAIBO’ and visual accompaniment are enjoying much success.

The single released just under two months ago, has already surpassed 100k views on YOUTUBE and also made its debut on the Metro FM Top 40 charts on January 15th.

“The goal is to just keep making great music, while making my mama proud, it’s crazy to think I’m now on a station I grew up listening to, this is a real; ‘HAIBO’ moment for me” comments Kiddo CSA.

“People can look forward to a mixtape and EP from me this year… I’m busy cooking” hints KIDDO CSA to Dj Sabby during his interview on Metro FM.

“HAIBO is a South African expression for something surprising or sudden to hear. Right now my life is changing in all aspects and hence there’s a repetitive chant to express my current feelings.

It’s a vibe and you feel it when listening to the song. The verses explain the struggles I’ve faced before getting to this point, “down below it was poverty, let it show”.

It’ll always be a reminder for me to keep working harder and to get in alignment with my higher self.

I’ve been in the mud before but I’m never going back. HAIBOOOOO!!!” Comments Kiddo CSA.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.