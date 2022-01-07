The Geobek Standard: Africa’s road map to unity through music? George Beke weighs in

George Beke, a Nigerian himself, has and continues to deliver pan-African distinction through his lens, the Geobek Standard, which is very much relevant to the issue on board.

Ghana and Nigeria have a very complicated relationship, the passive-aggressive type you mostly see among siblings. The two countries have constantly traded blows, to and fro for years. But it’s all love in the end, isn’t it?

Well, in their latest bout, one that pivots on a notion voiced by Shatta Wale on Tuesday – about how Nigerians don’t promote and support Ghanaian artists and their music – tensions have never been this high, and with Stonebwoy now siding with his fellow country star it’s time to break the ice, and we know just where to look: George Beke’s Geobek Standard.

His footprint in cross-country collaborations so far is simply impressive. After all, we’re talking about a man who went out of his way to tap unseen potential from Mozambique and spread it across the continent like wildfire, giving the rather hushed country one of her finest moments in music this year – ‘Yaba Buluku’ (Remix) – a super hit song by DJ Tàrico, Preck and Nelson Tivane, aka the Yaba Buluku Boyz, alongside Grammy award-winning star, Burna Boy.

In a brief interview over FaceTime, the entertainment mogul shared his thoughts on the very tense issue: ‘’As a pan-Africanist, I feel we shouldn’t put too much energy into this feud.

It will only sow disunity which is bad for the culture and environment I’m working to build. We all support our artists and their music, be they from Nigeria or Ghana. They are our pride’’.

He added, “I made an announcement earlier this year to discover and establish talents across Africa. My starting point was Mozambique, with DJ Tarico, Preck and Nelson Tivane. Just look at how far they’ve come with ‘Yaba Buluku’ (Remix) through everyone’s support.

The song is on rotation almost everywhere and they are enjoying lot of global recognition today. They are touring Africa, performing at top shows and above all have nominations from both AFRIMA and AFRIMMA USA to show for it.

I don’t think we should point fingers. Let’s focus on creating so we can celebrate the success of our songs because together we stand strong and tall”.

All in all, there’s a lot to take home from the success of the Yaba Buluku Boyz who just released their fourth collaboration, ‘Tell Somebody’ with Nigerian songstress, Yemi Alade.

There is indeed power in togetherness and maybe the narrative of Nigerians “sidestepping” music from other parts of Africa, notably Ghanaian music may be more of a facade than reality.

You heard the big man. It’s time to squash the feud, get back to the drawing board and work together. Mozambique’s Yaba Buluku Boyz were a success under the Geobek Standard and with plans to also put Ghana under its aegis, 2022 is certainly one to be excited about.

Listen to ‘Tell Somebody’ by Yemi Alade & Yaba Buluku Boyz

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.