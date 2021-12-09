Costa Titch joins forces with Alfa Kat & C’Buda M for new single; Big Flexa

Nelspruit born rapper and songwriter Costa Titch has teamed up with newbies Alfa Kat, C’Buda M, Banaba, Des Sbuda and ManT for a breathtaking new single titled “Big Flexa” accompanied by captivating visuals shot in the township of Soweto.

Released via Titch Gang Records and The T Effect, the record beautifully merges Costa Titch’s rap and hip hop brand with the popping sounds of Amapiano.

“Big Flexa” follows Costa’s recent collaboration EP with rap superstar AKA on “You’re Welcome”, and after much social buzz for the new single leading up to the release, the multi-talented Nelspruit native is clearly putting in work to prove he belongs at the forefront of both the hip hop game and the dance genre – with both his flow and dance moves.

On an infectious Amapiano beat that will have many moving to it similar to moves of a skydancer, Costa Titch delivers easily braggadocios and catchy lyrics.

“With this record I’m really just giving the fans what they want,” claims Costa. “I previewed it on social media and the demand had to be heard. All I hope is that this song unifies people by making them dance”.

The song comes through with some fire visuals. Directed by Costa Titch himself, he tags the legendary dance crew Soweto’s Finest to star in the highly entertaining and engaging visuals. The video was shot in the heart of Soweto.

