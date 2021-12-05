Find reason to fall in love again on Ogranya’s ‘Never Love Again’ featuring Ria Boss

Ogranya has had the most content-filled year. The eclectic artiste through his Project 52 project this year, has been releasing new music every week and his consistency and focus have definitely helped grow his audience and style.

Usually touching on topics of love, Ogranya has been able to lightly bend different genres to suit his music style and on this new single, “Never Love Again” featuring Ria Boss, we get to experience his creativity again.

Ogranya’s sweet soft voice is made for singing about love and emotions obviously and on this almost 3-minute mid-tempo song, he tries to convince a partner to let loose and allow themselves to fall in love as he sings “Love me like you’d never love another baby” on the hook.

As he assures them of his love and what they should expect from him, Ria Boss softly joins him with her soulful voice as she croons: “My love is one in a million baby.” The two’s soft vocals on an upbeat song and how they flow in delivering their verses does an incredible job at reflecting how easy, smooth and effortless love can be.

The Duggie produced beat has that funky old school feel that makes you want to get up and dance. It’s a beautiful happy song that’s bound to make you feel good: the perfect song to celebrate new love. If the happy sigh at the end isn’t enough for you to press play again, you definitely aren’t listening right.

Get the song on all streaming platforms and find the artiste on social media as @Ogranya on all platforms.

