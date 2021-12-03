Ghana’s Amaarae & GuiltyBeatz make appearance on Rapper Ladipoe’s 6-track Providence EP

Nigerian rapper LADIPOE releases his highly anticipated 6-track EP, Providence, via Mavin Records & Platoon featuring Ghanaian talents, Amaarae & GuiltyBeatz

Adding to his excellent catalogue, Providence sets a new precedent reflecting his growth with guest appearances from the likes of Fireboy DML, Amaarae, and Rema.

Following the release of his breakout single ‘Feeling’ alongside Buju, the Nigerian rapper’s international growth has skyrocketed. 80M streams later, Ladipoe is owning the ‘song of the summer’ in Nigeria and beyond.

His unconventional approach to rap has paid dividends leading to his recent BET Awards Nomination for Best International Flow.

The carefully curated 6-track project captures moments of growth, introspectiveness, love and life, beginning with the reflective LOTR II, an abbreviation of his nickname ‘Leader of the Revival’.

On the project, Ladipoe worked with signature producer Andre Vibez (Ayra Starr, Omah Lay) contributing to the pioneering Nigerian Afro-fusion sound on ‘Running’ featuring Fireboy DML.

Further exploring elements of his sonic palette, Ladipoe provides fiery anthem ‘Afro Jigga’ with a guest appearance from Rema before joining forces with the future of Afro-pop Amaarae for heavenly ‘Love Essential’.

Ladipoe makes himself an open book for the finale on self-titled ‘Providence’ delivering an extended verse packed with self-reflection.

Throughout the EP he also worked with producers such as Guilty Beatz (Beyonce, Ms Banks), Ozedikus, Emit Fenn, London, Ikon and Johnson ip.

Tracklist

LOTR II Afro Jigga (Feat. Rema) Law Of Attraction Running (Feat. Fireboy DML) Love Essential (Feat. Amaarae) Providence

The visuals to Ladipoe’s latest feature single, ‘Running’ featuring Fireboy DML is now out. Directed by Prior Gold Pictures, the video is reflective of the duo’s growth captured in a stylish way, revisiting scenes from LADIPOE’s ‘Jaiye’ & Fireboy’s breakthrough track, ‘Jealous’.

Continuously raising spirits with his positive message, Ladipoe merges his powerful Rap flow with Fireboy’s contagious chorus creating an all-encompassing anthemic track.

The video follows shortly after they landed #12 in this week’s Official UK Afrobeats Chart in addition to gaining support from BBC 1Xtra’s Eddie Kadi, Wonderland, Crack, Notion, Clash to name a few.

As Providence continues to prove true, Ladipoe’s plans of global recognition are nearing closer by the day. With this project he is set to spread his movement on a worldwide scale and it’s fair to say that he’s earned his reputation as one of Nigeria’s most applauded rappers.

Connect with Ladipoe online for more music news and stream or download his Providence EP today.

