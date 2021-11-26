Yaba Buluku Boyz score another for the culture on new Amapiano collaboration ‘Waka Waka Moz’ Remix

With the 2021 edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) now a memento of their debut glory, Yaba Buluku Boyz strike back with a renewed impetus on their new Amapiano-infused collaboration ‘Waka Waka’ (Moz Remix).

A snazzy song produced by Yung Willis and DJ Tárico, ‘Waka Waka’ (Moz Remix) reinforces Zoro’s original song with the tenor of DJ Tàrico, Nelson Tivane and Preck.

The Mozambican trio’s touch is clearly omnipresent, energizing the pulsating production with raspy yelps and lyrics which sit elegantly on the log-drum grooves signature to the fast evolving genre.

But the Nigerian ace isn’t far behind either. He feels right at home next to the Boyz, dropping a performance that fits the dance culture of their music stronghold.

‘Waka Waka’ (Moz Remix) is guaranteed to give listeners a rush of adrenaline this week as it settles in as another super Amapino party tonic that has Zoro and the Yaba Buluku Boyz – the new song’s life essence, at its helm.

Stream or download ‘Waka Waka’ (Moz Remix) across all major digital platforms.

Instagram: blaqjerzee_ Twitter: @ZoroSwagbag Facebook: ZORO SwagBag

Instagram: yababulukuofficial Twitter: @yababulukuboyz Facebook: Yaba Buluku Boyz

