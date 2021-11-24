Dabenja shares flashy video for ‘Nonstop’

The Nigerian ace, Dabenja rolls in with a grand video for his spanking hot single ‘Nonstop’ and it’s the perfect fit for the fairly snappy song.

Shot in a showy part of Lagos, the clip is big on dark-skinned video vixens and sees Dabenja gloriously frolicking in their midst like a boss. Stream or download ‘Nonstop’ across all major digital platforms.

It quickly escalates right from his grand entree in a Rolls Royce Phantom, to a dramatic slow-mo gait past interestingly posed models, all leading viewers to the video’s sultry showdown.

Released earlier this year, the tuneful Afrobeat song is a centerpiece of Dabenja’s dream to take the widespread genre to its next level and was produced under the aegis of his record label, The Mustard Seed Music.

Instagram: dabenja Twitter: @DABENJA Facebook: Dabenja

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!