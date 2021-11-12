Ruth Cheqona presents an enthralling Christmas gift to fans with new single; Wave of Wonders

The yuletide is almost upon us and Cheqona Records signee, singer, songwriter, and worship minister, RUTH – who has been honing her craft for years – has an Xmas present for every lover of quality music, she calls it, “WAVE OF WONDERS”, as produced by Cheqona/SFR Beats.

From Ukraine to Africa, the warm welcoming melody was inspired by the vibe and love for God and Humanity – simply put, “this is a song for a generation that needs to know who God is.

A lot of anxiousness and confusion is going on in this world not because the problems are greater, the problem is the understanding and the knowledge about the ‘Power of God’ is not accurately thought and expressed in the body on Christ.

Therefore, this song is a reminder that there is a God we serve and this God is full of wonders; so have peace and be still and let Him know your problems and as you listen to this song trust God for your miracles.” The singing-somebody told us.

“Wave of Wonders” was officially released in the first week of November, 2021 and is currently buzzing on YouTube, plus soon to be available on all digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Bandcamp, Amazon, and Tidal etc.

