Chuckiee brings the fun to listeners on imaginative new single ‘Chicolobi’

Jos City artist, Chuckiee is out with a zappy new single, ‘Chicolobi’, to expand his horizons and it’s an attention-grabbing tune to say the least.

‘Chicolobi’ as Chuckiee titles it is an electrifying song reminiscent of Africa’s new growing sound, Amapiano. Listen/stream ‘Chicolobi’ here.

There’s a lot of afro-inspired trends aboard the song, all melding into the dance-heavy rhythm which centers on one Obi and his antics at a party – all culminating in an experience listeners will find comical.

‘’Chicolobi is just one of those fun songs that express music and the joy it can bring to many. The world has been through a lot of tension lately and I want to help fans ease up as things get back to normal’’, shared Chuckiee.

The free-flowing song won’t be the last from the burgeoning Ghana-based Nigerian star who is on a quest to touch souls with his refreshing style.

Instagram: chuckiemuzik Twitter: @chuckiemuzik Facebook: Chuckiemuzik

