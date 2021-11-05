African Music

Chuckiee brings the fun to listeners on imaginative new single ‘Chicolobi’

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago

Jos City artist, Chuckiee is out with a zappy new single, ‘Chicolobi’, to expand his horizons and it’s an attention-grabbing tune to say the least.

‘Chicolobi’ as Chuckiee titles it is an electrifying song reminiscent of Africa’s new growing sound, Amapiano. Listen/stream ‘Chicolobi’ here.

There’s a lot of afro-inspired trends aboard the song, all melding into the dance-heavy rhythm which centers on one Obi and his antics at a party – all culminating in an experience listeners will find comical.

‘’Chicolobi is just one of those fun songs that express music and the joy it can bring to many. The world has been through a lot of tension lately and I want to help fans ease up as things get back to normal’’, shared Chuckiee.

The free-flowing song won’t be the last from the burgeoning Ghana-based Nigerian star who is on a quest to touch souls with his refreshing style.

Instagram: chuckiemuzik Twitter: @chuckiemuzik Facebook: Chuckiemuzik

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shexy Ayoz shares imposing new EP; New Vibez

Shexy Ayoz shares imposing new EP; New Vibez

12th August 2021
Sabina: Pizzlemovement create new street anthem

Sabina: Pizzlemovement create new street anthem

13th July 2021
Emiz' Oluwa is an Afrobanger

Emiz’ Oluwa is an Afrobanger

28th June 2021
Kida Kudz celebrates 2pac's birthday in epic tribute video for; Makaveli

Kida Kudz celebrates 2pac’s birthday in epic tribute video for; Makaveli

19th June 2021

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker